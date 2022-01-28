The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Andersons alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,087. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 320.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Andersons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Andersons has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.