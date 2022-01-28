TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.00. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 24,119 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.