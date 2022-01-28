TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

TFSL traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. 5,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 389.67%.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFS Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,038 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

