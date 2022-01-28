Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $234,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.64.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.42. The company had a trading volume of 89,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

