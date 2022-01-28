Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $910.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $910.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $925.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $829.10 on Thursday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $832.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.32, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,039.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $888.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total value of $28,541,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

