Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675. The company has a market cap of $229.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $30.04.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Territorial Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

