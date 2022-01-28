Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target decreased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.22.

NASDAQ TER opened at $111.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,610. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

