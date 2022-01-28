Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $165.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.68.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.30. The stock had a trading volume of 157,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average is $134.54. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,610. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

