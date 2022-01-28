Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TMSNY remained flat at $$115.09 on Thursday. 15,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,476. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.52. Temenos has a 52 week low of $112.39 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.55.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

