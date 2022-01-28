Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will report sales of $34.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.30 million. Tellurian posted sales of $8.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $74.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $112.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $579.05 million, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 23,524,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,948,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

