Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,900 shares, a growth of 4,878.1% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,516. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.
