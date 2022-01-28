Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) vs. The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Critical Survey

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Telefónica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 1.85 -$1.42 billion ($0.65) -68.68 Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.54 $1.81 billion $2.16 2.11

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefónica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefónica has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Telefónica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Telefónica 2 3 2 0 2.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus price target of $64.80, indicating a potential upside of 45.16%. Telefónica has a consensus price target of $3.85, indicating a potential downside of 15.57%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Telefónica.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group -2.52% 3.97% 1.70% Telefónica 25.42% 12.28% 2.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telefónica beats The Liberty SiriusXM Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.