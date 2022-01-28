TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $6.63

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.32. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 190,924 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.
About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)
TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
