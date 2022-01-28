TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $6.63

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.32. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 190,924 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

