Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $111.79 and a one year high of $178.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

