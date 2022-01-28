Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 14,382 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBRG. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.