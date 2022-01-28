Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Viasat were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viasat by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Viasat by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Viasat by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSAT opened at $44.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

