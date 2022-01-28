Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSXP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

PSXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

PSXP opened at $43.15 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.55%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

