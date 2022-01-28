Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGB. TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,322. The firm has a market cap of $533.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.26. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

