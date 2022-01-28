Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

TARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ TARS traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,151. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $42.70.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $143,958.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $53,099.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $522,815 in the last ninety days. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,045,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

