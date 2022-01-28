Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.47.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $57.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 67,981 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Targa Resources by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

