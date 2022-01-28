Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Up 300.6% in January

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a growth of 300.6% from the December 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,483,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Talon Metals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.49. 700,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,511. Talon Metals has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of minerals. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

