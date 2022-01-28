T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.91.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.