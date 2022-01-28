SVB Leerink Weighs in on Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKTR. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

