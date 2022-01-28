SVB Leerink Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $550.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2026 earnings at $40.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $461.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

