Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, raised Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.61.

Shares of SPB opened at C$13.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$11.96 and a 52-week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

