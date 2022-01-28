Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 140.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,802 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer accounts for about 4.9% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.47% of Super Micro Computer worth $27,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. 672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,332. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,188 shares of company stock worth $3,660,622. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

