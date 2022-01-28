Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $485.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.22. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

