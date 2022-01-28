Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $278,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,082,000 after acquiring an additional 78,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,901,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $232.55 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

