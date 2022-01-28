Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,587,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.36 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $114.75.

