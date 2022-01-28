Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Summit Materials worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after buying an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after buying an additional 1,011,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Summit Materials by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after buying an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.90 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.