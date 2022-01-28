Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Shares of SMMF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,690. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $352.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

