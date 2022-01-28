Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Summit Financial Group stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,690. The firm has a market cap of $352.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $28.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

