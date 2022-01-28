STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Insider Purchases £34,700 in Stock

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) insider Paul Reynolds purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($46,815.97).

Shares of LON STVG opened at GBX 360 ($4.86) on Friday. STV Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 310 ($4.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 385 ($5.19). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 343.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 353.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.20 million and a PE ratio of 9.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STVG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.34) price target on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

