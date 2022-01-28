Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.78.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $245.33 on Friday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

