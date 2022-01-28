Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker updated its FY22 guidance to $9.60-10.00 EPS.

NYSE:SYK opened at $245.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.95 and a 200-day moving average of $264.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

