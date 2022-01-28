Stream Protocol (STPL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $149,059.00

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.75 million and $149,059.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stream Protocol Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 284,631,865 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

