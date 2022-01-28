StormX (STMX) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. StormX has a market capitalization of $140.87 million and $8.15 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, StormX has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00103878 BTC.

About StormX

StormX is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.