Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Berkshire Grey Put Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGRY. Bank of America began coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $8,269,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

