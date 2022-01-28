Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 69,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,932 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPOF opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

