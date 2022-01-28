Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $83.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 68.53% from the company’s current price.
WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.09.
WDC stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 879,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 30.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
