Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $83.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 68.53% from the company’s current price.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.09.

WDC stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 879,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 30.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

