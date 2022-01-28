Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Stock Price Up 7.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) rose 7.5% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $71.75 and last traded at $71.71. Approximately 4,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 525,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

