Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $72.03. 10,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stifel Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 123.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.