Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Standard Motor Products worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 219.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,148,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $82,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $691,799. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMP opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.