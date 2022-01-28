St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given “Under Review” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($25.09) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.15) to GBX 1,635 ($22.06) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.78) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,604 ($21.64).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,474.50 ($19.89) on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.51). The company has a market capitalization of £7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,614.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,586.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

