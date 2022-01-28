SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SSAAY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.94. 302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.