Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,126 shares during the period. Sprout Social makes up 2.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $153,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $716,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

