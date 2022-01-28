Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $260.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $299.75.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $171.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.33. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

