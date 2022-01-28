Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Up 253.9% in January

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 253.9% from the December 31st total of 494,500 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SBEV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 21,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,923,685. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 945.24% and a negative net margin of 446.66%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

