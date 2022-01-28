Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Up 253.9% in January

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 253.9% from the December 31st total of 494,500 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SBEV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 21,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,923,685. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 945.24% and a negative net margin of 446.66%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter.
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.