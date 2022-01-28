SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Position Reduced by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

