SparksPay Hits Market Cap of $19,741.31 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $19,741.31 and $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,005,450 coins and its circulating supply is 10,767,089 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

